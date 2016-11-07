Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2016) - Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) announced today that CEO Dan Blondal is visiting key market stakeholders in China and Japan with Strategic Advisor Joe Lowry and as a guest of the Canada China Innovation Network (CCIN), BC-Jiangsu Business Council (BJBC) and China's Ministry of Commerce, Investment Bureaus and Hi-Tech Industrial Parks.

"Most lithium ion batteries and energy storage materials are made in Asia," said Mr. Blondal. "This trip will put us in front of global leaders in the space. Joe Lowry spent a dozen years living in Japan and China as a leader in the lithium markets and these meetings will build on relationships that we have been developing through him."

The agenda includes a 3-day trip to the provinces of Jiangsu and Chongqing, where meetings have been arranged to visit with local and multinational automotive, clean energy and battery companies.

Dr. Robert (Ran) Meng, President of the BC-Jiangsu Business Council and Kailin Che, the Executive Director of CCIN will be hosting Nano One on this portion of the trip.

"Nano One was evaluated by a panel of senior leaders from China's economic and technological development zones" said Dr. Meng and Ms. Che. "We awarded this trip to Nano One for having the best commercial potential in China and we are delighted to be making introductions to our network of strategic interests, government officials and investors."

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Canada China Innovation Network and the BC-Jiangsu Business Council for their vision and dedication in building business relationships between our two countries," said Mr. Blondal "This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Nano One and our technology with the support of China's wealthiest provinces."

"Our soon-to-be completed cathode pilot plant and our cutting-edge materials have been drawing increased attention from suppliers to the electric vehicle and energy storage industry," added Mr. Blondal. "These visits in Asia validate our approach and are cultivating the strategic relationships needed to take Nano One to the next level."

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing novel and scalable processing technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The patented technology can be configured for a wide range of nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and is being engineered for high volume production and rapid commercialization. Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit nanoone.ca

About Canada China Innovation Network

The Canada China Innovation Network (CCIN) is a non-profit, member-driven organization that bridges innovative Canadian companies to Chinese technology companies, investors, mentors, and government leaders. CCIN's mission is to accelerate the growth of Canadian innovation by providing founders with the resources to break-down regulatory and cultural barriers, and access market and financing opportunities in China. For more information, please visit www.ccinetwork.ca

About BC-Jiangsu Business Council of Canada

The BC- Jiangsu Business Council (BJBC) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that aims to promote trade and investment between British Columbia and Jiangsu (China). BJBC believes that building strong links at the regional level is the key to a fruitful trade relationship between Canada and China. For more information, please visit www.jiangsubusiness.ca.

