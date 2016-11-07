Valby, Denmark, 2016-11-07 14:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valby, Denmark, 7 November 2016 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) hereby publishes and reports transactions made by executives and persons closely associated with them with shares and linked securities in Lundbeck.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Lars Holmqvist ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member ---------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name H. Lundbeck A/S ---------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI-code Not required ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK 0010287234 Identification code ---------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 242.01 15,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2016-11-07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen XCSE ----------------------------------------------------------------------



Persons under an obligation to report are defined as members of the Executive Management, members of the Board of Directors and other executives of H. Lundbeck A/S and persons/entities closely associated to them.



Closely associated persons/entities means inter alia:



-- spouse or cohabitant -- dependent children -- legal entities in which the executive has a controlling influence.



