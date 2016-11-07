Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-07 14:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 4, 2016 to approve the application of AS Arco Vara and to list its 390,000 additionally issued shares (ISIN code: EE3100034653) on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met:



-- share capital increase is registered in Commercial Register; -- additional shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian CSD; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, Arco Vara has submitted the respective report to the exchange.



Trading with additional shares of AS Arco Vara will start on the next trading day after meeting the aforementioned conditions.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.