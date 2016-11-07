Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that it will issue a press release to report its results for second quarter fiscal year 2017 before the market opens on Friday, November 11, 2016. The Company will host a conference call that day at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the call please dial (646) 254-3376 or (855) 217-7942 from the United States, or +44(0)20 3427 1934 or +44(0)80 0279 4843 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 3398986. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

A replay of the call can be accessed through November 17, 2016 by dialing (347) 366-9565 or (866) 932-5017 from the U.S., or +44(0)20 3427 0598 or +44(0)80 0358 7735 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 3398986. The call will be available as a live webcast, which can be accessed at Eros' Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast recording will be available until November 11, 2017.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

