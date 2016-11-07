

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM China Holdings Limited reported that its Adjusted EBITDA for the third-quarter was up 24% sequentially to HK$1.3 billion. For the Period, Macau's gross gaming revenue grew by approximately 7% sequentially.



EBITDA margin grew to 33% for the Period as a result of business mix and cost management, a 350bps improvement from in the second quarter. Main floor business accounted for nearly 80% of the Group's profit.



MGM China posted total revenue of HK$3.9 billion, increased by 11% from the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX