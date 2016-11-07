LAKE BARRINGTON, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss 2016 third quarter financial results. The conference call and webcast will take place on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access and/or participate in the conference call, the dial-in telephone number is 888-690-2899. The participant passcode is 8282564. Participants are advised to dial into the call five to 10 minutes prior to the starting time to register. The conference call will be available by live webcast in a listen-only format at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/thoetfjw.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 14, 2016 through December 14, 2016 by dialing 888-203-1112. The replay passcode is 8282564. The webcast will be archived online at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/thoetfjw through November 14, 2017.

About CTI Industries Corporation

CTI Industries Corporation, based in suburban Chicago, designs, develops, produces and markets multiple lines of consumer products, including home vacuum storage systems, foil balloons, latex balloons and home organizing products, and also produces a line of commercial film products.