Wire-to-Board Connector Market Worth 4.73 Billion USD by 2022

According to the new market research report on the "Wire-to-Board Connector Market by Pitch Size (0.8, 1.0, 1.25, 1.27, 2.0, 2.5, 2.54, 3.0, 3.3, 3.96, 5, 7.92, and 10.16), Style (Accessory, Header, Housing, Plug, Receptacle, and Socket), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, The market was valued at USD 3.55 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.18% between 2016 and 2022.

The most significant factor driving the wire-to-board connector market is the increasing penetration of consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems. Growing demand for smartphones and other connecting devices as well as adoption of automation in industrial instrumentation are also the factors driving the growth of the wire-to-board connector market.

Connectors with receptacle style to hold the largest share of the wire-to-board connector market

The receptacle style connector, though expected to grow at a low rate compared to few other connector styles, is expected to account for the largest share of the Wire-to-Board Connector Market in 2016. This is mainly because these connectors are perfect for major applications such as mobiles, scanners, bar code readers, portable music equipment, mobile computing, navigation and GPS equipment, handheld printers, handheld medical equipment, self-diagnostic equipment, consumer payment and transaction terminals, automotive diagnostic equipment and other handheld devices. These connectors also have its application in major industries such as food and beverages, chemical, transportation, and water treatment plant.

Automotive application is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into computer and peripherals, medical, industrial and instrumentation, data/ telecom, automotive, and aerospace and defense. The wire-to-board connector market for the automotive sector is expected to hold the leading position by 2022, owing to increasing application in intelligent transportation systems, automotive electronics, safety systems, and infotainment systems. The market for data/telecom sector is expected to grow at the second-highest growth rate, owing to the increasing usage in handheld communication devices in consumer electronics and industrial measurement.

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of the wire-to-board connector market

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global wire-to-board connector market in 2016. The demand for industrial Internet of Thing is high in the APAC region with special focus on process automation. In countries such as Japan and China where the automobile market has opportunities supported by electric vehicles, the consumption of connectors is high. The APAC region is a huge hub for consumer electronics market which in turn increases the demand for connectors in this region.

The report also profiles the most promising players in the wire-to-board connector market. The key players in this market are TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Molex Incorporated (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Japan Aviation Electronic Industry, Ltd. (Japan), Samtec Inc. (U.S.), C&K Components Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), J.S.T. MFG. CO. LTD. (Japan), Harting Technology Group (Germany), WAGO Holding GmbH (Germany), and Earni Group (Switzerland).

