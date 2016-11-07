India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to Grow at 10% till 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, November 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing volume of business and financial data in organizations and increasing need for reducing the burden of cost and IT administration to drive the India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market through 2021

According to a recently published TechSci Research report, "India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market By, By Solution, By User Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021", the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2016 - 2021. Growing adoption in various end use industries such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Education, among others, is boosting the demand for Cloud Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS) all across the country. Moreover, increasing digitalization of enterprises and increasing demand from growing number of Small and Midsize Businesses SMBs are expected to positively influence the India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) over the span of next five years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 35 market data Tables and 22 Figures spread through145 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-cloud-infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market-by-type-public-private-hybrid-by-solution-network-as-a-service-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-managed-hosting-services-by-user-type-competition-forecast-opportunities/818.html

West region accounted for the lion's share in the country's Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market in 2015, followed by South, North & East regions. Hybrid Cloud IaaS is expected to emerge out as the fastest growing Cloud IaaS type in the country. Hybrid cloud reduces the chance of data loss and threat in case of any adverse situation as compared to public cloud. Few of the leading players operating in India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market Amazon Data Services, Rackspace India and Microsoft India, among others.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=818

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"IT & Telecom sector dominated the India Cloud IaaS market in 2015, and the industry is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. However, in terms of growth, the demand for Cloud IaaS from the country's BFSI sector is anticipated to register highest CAGR growth during 2016-2021 owing to increasing number of online users, growing need for mobility and rising overhead charges on on-site data storage.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market By, By Solution, By User Type, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market.

Browse Related Reports

Global 3D Printers Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-3d-printers-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2020/427.html

Global Over The Top (OTT) Market By Content Type (VoIP, Text & Media, Video), By Platform, By Deployment Model, By Service Type, By User Type, By Revenue Model, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-over-the-top-ott-market-by-content-type-voip-text-media-video-by-platform-by-deployment-model-by-service-type-by-user-type-by-revenue-model-by-end-user-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/774.html

United States Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application (Speech Recognition, Image Recognition, etc.), By Region, and By End User (Consumer Electronics, Security & Access Control, etc.) Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-artificial-intelligence-market-by-application-speech-recognition-image-recognition-etc-by-region-and-by-end-user-consumer-electronics-security-access-control-etc-competition-forecast-opportunities-2011-2021/676.html

United States Sensor Market By Type (Touch Sensors, Image Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, etc.), and By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, etc.) Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-sensor-market-by-type-touch-sensors-image-sensors-pressure-sensors-motion-sensors-etc-and-by-application-consumer-electronics-healthcare-automotive-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/711.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue

Manhattan, NY

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research