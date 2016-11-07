

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just one day before Election Day, the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday showed the presidential race in the two key swing states of Florida and North Carolina is too close to call.



Forty-six percent of likely Florida voters said they support Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while 45 percent prefer Republican rival Donald Trump. The one-point gap is well within the poll's margin of error.



The poll showed that 3 percent of likely Florida voters favor Libertarian Gary Johnson, while just 1 percent back Green Party candidate Jill Stein.



Clinton has a slightly larger 47 percent to 45 percent advantage over Trump among likely North Carolina voters, although her lead is still within the margin of error. Three percent support Johnson.



'There is no realistic scenario under which Trump can win the White House without those two states, while Clinton might get there without them, but it's not a road she wants to travel,' said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



He added, 'While neither of these states is likely to be as close as the 548 votes in Florida that decided the 2000 election, both states could keep the country up counting ballots well into Wednesday morning and perhaps beyond.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 884 likely Florida voters and likely 870 North Carolina voters was conducted November 3rd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.



