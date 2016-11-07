Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Cystic fibrosis, also known as mucoviscidosis, is a genetically inherited, chronic disease and is progressive in nature. The onset of cystic fibrosis typically occurs in early childhood or, rarely, at birth. The primary symptoms of cystic fibrosis include breathing difficulties, high salt content in the sweat, and secretion of abnormally viscous mucus. The principal indicators of cystic fibrosis in patients are pancreatic insufficiency, pancreatitis, chronic bronchitis, adolescent diabetes, male sterility, and very rarely liver cirrhosis or intestinal obstruction.
The most usual forms of cystic fibrosis are those with respiratory complications, difficulties related to digestion, and anomalies in height and growth. The mortality and morbidity of a patient are dependent on the degree of bronchopulmonary involvement.
Key vendors
- AbbVie
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Gilead Sciences
- Novartis
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Other prominent vendors
- Advanced Inhalation Therapies (AIT)
- Alaxia SAS
- Alcresta Therapeutics
- AlgiPharma
- Allergan
- Anthera
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Celtaxsys
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Digestive Care
- Galapagos
- Grifols
- Insmed Incorporated
- Kamada
- Nivalis Therapeutics
- Novoteris
- Parion Sciences
- Pharmaxis
- ProQR Therapeutics
- Protalix Biotherapeutics
- Proteostasis Therapeutics
- PTC Therapeutics
- Pulmatrix
- Savara
- SolAeroMed
- Vectura
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Disease overview
Part 06: Pipeline analysis
Part 07: Market landscape
Part 08: Market segmentation by drug class
Part 09: Market segmentation by molecule type
Part 10: Geographical segmentation
Part 11: Key leading countries
Part 12: Market drivers
Part 13: Impact of drivers
Part 14: Market challenges
Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 16: Market trends
Co-pay and assistance programs by vendors
Part 17: Vendor landscape
Part 18: Key vendor analysis
Part 19: Appendix
