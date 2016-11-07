Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Cystic fibrosis, also known as mucoviscidosis, is a genetically inherited, chronic disease and is progressive in nature. The onset of cystic fibrosis typically occurs in early childhood or, rarely, at birth. The primary symptoms of cystic fibrosis include breathing difficulties, high salt content in the sweat, and secretion of abnormally viscous mucus. The principal indicators of cystic fibrosis in patients are pancreatic insufficiency, pancreatitis, chronic bronchitis, adolescent diabetes, male sterility, and very rarely liver cirrhosis or intestinal obstruction.

The most usual forms of cystic fibrosis are those with respiratory complications, difficulties related to digestion, and anomalies in height and growth. The mortality and morbidity of a patient are dependent on the degree of bronchopulmonary involvement.

Key vendors

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent vendors

Advanced Inhalation Therapies (AIT)

Alaxia SAS

Alcresta Therapeutics

AlgiPharma

Allergan

Anthera

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Celtaxsys

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Digestive Care

Galapagos

Grifols

Insmed Incorporated

Kamada

Nivalis Therapeutics

Novoteris

Parion Sciences

Pharmaxis

ProQR Therapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Pulmatrix

Savara

SolAeroMed

Vectura

