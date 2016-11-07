sprite-preloader
Montag, 07.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,31 Euro		+2,03
+3,11 %
WKN: 885823 ISIN: US3755581036 Ticker-Symbol: GIS 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,27
67,37
16:59
67,26
67,32
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABBVIE INC
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBVIE INC51,38+0,82 %
GILEAD SCIENCES INC67,31+3,11 %
NOVARTIS AG64,28+1,76 %
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC71,83+0,30 %