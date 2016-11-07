NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 07, 2016) - With nearly 2 million uninsured adults in New York State, Fidelis Care is focused on a strong community presence to ensure all New Yorkers have access to affordable, quality health insurance. The Affordable Care Act was introduced in 2013 and now 2.8 million New Yorkers receive health coverage through NY State of Health: The Official Health Plan Marketplace.

The open enrollment period for NY State of Health begins on November 1 and ends on January 31. Fidelis Care has 18 community offices (https://www.fideliscare.org/findanoffice), conveniently located throughout the State, as well as hundreds of representatives who have an in-depth knowledge of health insurance options, can help local residents choose the coverage that's right for them, and provide assistance with enrollment through NY State of Health.

"We know that as open enrollment begins, uncertainty can arise," said Pamela Hassen, Fidelis Care Chief Marketing Officer. "Fidelis Care is here to help, and our commitment has always been reaching individuals directly. We believe that our presence throughout local communities reinforces this as our top priority."

In addition to Fidelis Care office locations, multi-lingual representatives can be found at a variety of events throughout open enrollment, which are listed on fideliscare.org. With so many options to consider, choosing a plan can often be a challenging process. Fidelis Care makes it easy with the Affordable Care Advisor, an online tool found on fideliscare.org that compares benefits and costs of available plans and also allows people to make an appointment with a representative.

Fidelis Care representatives are also available to work with small business owners whose employees are not eligible for group health insurance coverage.

About Fidelis Care:

As a faith-based, mission-driven health plan, Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life, including products for Medicare eligible adults as well as products available through NY State of Health: The Official Health Plan Marketplace. With more than 1.5 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care was founded on the belief that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Contact:

Maria J. Ramirez

Downstate Public Relations Manager

mramire2@fideliscare.org

(718) 393-6360



Allie Abbate

Upstate Public Relations Manager

aabbate@fideliscare.org

(716) 564-6295