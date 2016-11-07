

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with a strong gain. Following the weak performance of the previous week, the markets jumped in early trade and settled into a sideways trend for the rest of the session. Banks stocks turned in a strong performance following a solid earnings report from HSBC. Airlines were also among the gainers after a strong report from Ryanair.



Investors cheered the news that the FBI has once again cleared U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of criminal charges related to her use of a private email server while Secretary of State.



'Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton,' FBI Director James Comey wrote in a letter sent to members of Congress on Sunday.



Late last month, Comey revealed that the FBI re-opened its probe of Clinton after learning of the existence of new emails on a device obtained in connection with an unrelated investigation.



U.S. officials familiar with the case said told the Washington Post the new emails were either personal or duplicative of those found earlier.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.85 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.45 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.93 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.91 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.70 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.87 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank climbed 4.82 percent and Commerzbank rose 5.01 percent.



Daimler advanced 2.28 percent and BMW added 2.09 percent.



In Paris, Renault rose 2.96 percent on news that the car maker plans to open a manufacturing plant in Pakistan by 2018. Peugeot also added 2.97 percent.



BNP Paribas increased 3.73 percent and Societe Generale gained 3.49 percent. Credit Agricole also finished higher by 2.23 percent.



In London, HSBC Holding climbed 4.62 percent after the lender reported a third-quarter pre-tax profit that beat analysts' estimates.



Mining giant Rio Tinto gained 3.57 percent after an annual tender of diamonds from its Argyle mine in Western Australia achieved the highest average price per carat since the tender began in 1984.



Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings jumped 4.97 percent after reporting a 7 percent increase in half yearly after tax profits, and lifting its long-term traffic growth forecast by 10 percent.



PostNL rallied 3.80 percent in Amsterdam after the postal company rejected a raised takeover offer from Belgian rival Bpost.



Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to a 11-month high in November, survey data from Sentix showed Monday. The Sentix investor confidence index rose to 13.1 from 8.5 in October. The score was well above the expected level of 8.9.



Eurozone retail sales annual growth slowed for a second straight month in September to mark its weakest pace in two years, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday. Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year following 1.2 percent increase in August, revised sharply from 0.6 percent. Economists had forecast a gain of 1.2 percent.



German factory orders contracted unexpectedly in September, largely reflecting weak domestic demand and orders from euro area, figures from Destatis showed Monday. Factory orders fell 0.6 percent in September from August, when they grew by a revised 0.9 percent. This was the first fall in three months and the biggest since April. Orders were forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, driven by solid growth in housing and commercial activity, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.9 in October from 52.4 in the previous month.



U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in October, data published by the mortgage lender Halifax showed Monday.



In three months to October, house prices climbed 5.2 percent from previous year, following a 5.8 percent rise in three months to September. October's 5.2 percent was the lowest yearly growth rate since July 2013.



The U.K. private sector growth picked up in the three months to October, the latest growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Sunday. The growth indicator rose to +8 percent from +3 percent in three months to September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX