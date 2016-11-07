Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts 2015-2021 - Top 10 Operators Took 42% by End of 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The top 100 operators accounted for three-quarters of the world's pay TV subscribers by end-2015, with this proportion not expected to change over the next five years. The top 10 operators took 42% by end-2015, according to the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report.

By end-2015, 12 operators had more than 10 million paying subscribers, and this will climb to 18 operators by 2021. However, the number of operators with more than 5 million subscribers will stay at 29.

Pay TV subscriptions for the world's top 400 operators with 585 platforms across 100 countries will increase from a collective 778 million in 2015 to 912 million by 2021. These operators took 84% of the 928 million global subscribers by end-2015, with this level expected to inch up to 85% of the 1,076 million by 2021. Only 93 (23%) of the 400 operators will lose subscribers between 2015 and 2021.

China Radio & TV is the world's largest pay TV operator by a long long way. Government policy to consolidate cable TV means that China Radio & TV quickly became the world's largest pay TV operator, with 239 million subs by end-2015. The operator will soon represent every cable TV home in China, with 251 million subscribers expected by 2021.

Murray continued: Despite adding 147 million subscribers between 2015 and 2021, subscription and VOD revenues for the 400 operators will remain flat at $206 billion.

These operators accounted for 83% of the global total in 2015, but this proportion will fall to 80% by 2021. In fact, 115 of the 400 operators (29%) will lose subscription and PPV revenues between 2015 and 2021.

Forecasts (2010-2021) contain the following detail for each country:

By country:

- TV households

- Digital cable subs

- Analog cable subs

- Pay IPTV subscribers

- Pay digital satellite TV subs

- Pay DTT homes

- Total pay TV subscribers

- Pay TV revenues

By operator (and by platform by operator):

- Pay TV subscribers

- Share of pay TV subscribers by operator

- Subscription & VOD revenues

- Share of pay TV revenues by operator

- ARPU

