William H. Woolverton joins DMS as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --DMS Governance Ltd.(DMS), the world's leading fund governance firm continues to expand its U.S. business with the key legal and fund governance appointment in its New York office of William H. Woolverton, former Senior Managing Director and General Counsel at Gottex Fund Management (Gottex).

Mr. Woolverton, who will serve as Managing Director - U.S. and Head of U.S. Legal, has exemplary experience working on fund governance and administration issues with a particular emphasis on managing legal and compliance issues for a wide variety of public and private investment funds. He has also worked with boards of directors and CEOs of investment management firms on governance best practices and day to day corporate governance issues. At Gottex, he was responsible for managing fund administration and governance of all onshore and offshore funds and oversaw the management of external legal relationships. Prior to this he spent over 15 years at Putnam Investments where he managed a staff of more than 100 legal and compliance professionals and before that he was a senior lawyer at Alliance Capital Management Corporation. During his career in the investment management industry he led the development of both regulated and alternative asset investment products, and managed acquisitions and strategic investments.

"Bill's strong legal and investment funds background makes him the perfect fit for DMS where he will be a key leadership addition to the New York team. We are delighted to welcome him to our firm," commented Anne Storie, DMS Chief Executive Officer.

As Managing Director - U.S., Mr. Woolverton will have the capacity to serve as an independent director on the boards of investment funds and related structures providing guidance and independent oversight to ensure adherence to governance and compliance requirements. His field of expertise means that he will provide thought leadership to the investment funds industry through DMS roundtables, seminars and industry conferences.

Mr. Woolverton is a magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Amherst College and attended King's College, Cambridge University as a Keasbey Fellow, where he was awarded a B.A. (honours) and M.A. degrees. He earned his law degree at Columbia University School of Law and is a Member of the Massachusetts and New York Bar. He is also a member of the Corporate Governance Committee, Business Law Section, American Bar Association. He is a former member of the Investment Company Institute (Federal Legislation Committee and SEC Rules Committee).

DMS Governance Ltd. (DMS) is the worldwide leader in fund governance with more than 225 professionals representing leading investment funds with assets under management exceeding $330 billion. DMS excels in delivering high quality Fund Governance, International Tax Compliance, AIFMD, Banking, Custody, Trust, Corporate and Outsourcing solutions across a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies.

