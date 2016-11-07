sprite-preloader
Montag, 07.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,918 Euro		-0,395
-1,26 %
WKN: 901581 ISIN: FR0000054470 Ticker-Symbol: UEN 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,264
30,708
19:01
30,451
30,607
19:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT30,918-1,26 %
VIVENDI SA18,21+0,66 %