Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it crossed the statutory threshold of 24% of Ubisoft's share capital on November 4, 2016. On that date it owned 24.059% of the share capital and 21.296% of the voting rights of Ubisoft, based on the number of shares and voting rights declared by the video games company on September 30, 2016.

Vivendi is an integrated media and content group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. The main subsidiaries of Vivendi comprise Canal+ Group and Universal Music Group. Canal+ Group is the leading pay-TV operator in France, and also serves markets in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Canal+ Group operations include Studiocanal, a leading European player in the production, sale and distribution of films and TV series. Universal Music Group is the world leader in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising, with more than 50 labels covering all genres. A separate division, Vivendi Village, brings together Vivendi Ticketing (ticketing in the UK, the U.S. and France), MyBestPro (experts counseling), Watchever (subscription video-on-demand), Radionomy (digital radio), the L'Olympia and the Theâtre de L'Oeuvre venues in Paris, the CanalOlympia venues in Africa and Olympia Production. With 3.5 billion videos viewed each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile video games, with 2 million games downloaded per day.

