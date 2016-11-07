Since 2014, IFS (STO:IFSA)(STO:IFSB) has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Field Service Management applications

IFS (http://www4.ifsworld.com/l/5332/2015-08-10/2qts7r) , the global enterprise applications company, has once again been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management*.

"We are honored to receive this acknowledgement again, as we continue to grow our field service management (FSM) business and capabilities through close work with our customers and partners around the world," IFS CEO Alastair Sorbie said. "With field service at the forefront of adopting technologies that provide better customer experience, we are passionate about enabling our customers with the latest technology platforms, capabilities and delivery models. We know that service organizations are under extraordinary pressure to exceed the ever-sliding scale of customer demands while still differentiating their service offerings and maintaining profitability. Our goal is to empower service organizations to solve today's challenges and embrace tomorrow's opportunities. The IFS global leadership team remains focused on expanding our FSM business, and we believe research like this report helps to validate the work we're doing in all of our regions."

IFS has undertaken several key initiatives to maximize the value of our field service management offering. These include:

A strong commitment to industry processes, from specific vertical functionality and workflows, to implementation templates and training documentation, Driven product focus on user configurability, from a strategic level down to an operational one, including mobile extensibility, that allows organizations to scale easily to fit specific business needs, Dedication to customer collaboration, which includes partnership activities such as customer user forums and focused training, Investment in new technologies to drive productivity, efficiency, and increased ROI both from the solution standpoint and also from field forces as a whole.

You can learn more about Field Service Management market and trends, as well as understand Gartner's analysis of IFS Field Service Management in the full report, which accessible at: www.ifsworld.com/en/news/industry-analyst-research/.

To find out more about IFS Field Service Management, visit www.ifsworld.com/corp/solutions/enterprise-service-management/field-service-management/.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management," Jim Robinson, William McNeill, Jason Wong, Michael Maoz, November 3, 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About IFS

IFS™ (http://www.ifsworld.com/en/) is a globally recognized leader in developing and delivering enterprise software for enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and enterprise service management (ESM). Founded in 1983, IFS brings customers in targeted sectors closer to their business, and helps them be more agile and prepare for what's next in their industry. IFS's 2,800 employees support more than 1 million users worldwide from its network of local offices and through a growing ecosystem of partners. For more information visit: IFSworld.com (http://www.ifsworld.com/en/).

