Booth 4521, November 14-17, 2016, Salt Lake City, USA

ReFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded and complex systems, will showcase its expertise in the design and manufacture of complex FPGA network accelerator cards at the Super Computing 2016 tradeshow. Highlights of the booth include Networking Processing FPGA boards, Instant-DevKits and OpenCL demos.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161107006189/en/

XpressGXA10-LP1150

Super Computing (SC16) provides the perfect platform for ReFLEX CES to reveal how it is further extending its proven position as a key provider of FPGA and SoC-based solutions.

Special highlight XpressGXA10 Low Profile board

ReFLEX CES is highlighting at this exhibition the XpressGXA10 Low Profile board which provides to customers a hardware solution for High-Performance Computing (HPC), Finance and Networking applications, demonstrating Ultra low-latency reference design and OpenCL demos which offers users a quick and easy way of implementing complex parallel algorithms on a 100% FPGA accelerator target.

Other solutions

See the Instant-DevKit Solutions, such as Attila or Alaric, which combines a compact hardware platform with an efficient, intuitive software environment. The DevKit's unique install and graphical user interface enables an immediate start, and its reference designs enable fast turn-around for short, secure developments.

Discover also the new Achilles Arria 10 SoC System-On-Module, offering standardized FMC interfaces to give users a best in class compact solution with highest density FPGA-SoC device, excellent signal integrity, unequal number of IOs and features.

ReFLEX CES will in addition demonstrate High Performance Computing (HPC) OpenCL BSP (Board Support Package) based on various Altera Arria 10 base boards.

See also the FPGA accelerator network processing boards namely the XpressGX5LP-SE, XpressGX5LP-HE and XpressGX5LP-QE based on Altera-Intel PSG Stratix 5 FPGAs, and XpressK7 (Kintex 7), XpressKUS (Kintex Ultrascale), XpressV7 (Virtex 7) and XpressVUP (Virtex Ultrascale Plus) based on Xilinx FPGAs.

Interviews

To schedule a meeting with ReFLEX CES, please email epenain@reflexces.com.

About Reflex CES

ReFLEX CES entered the HPC world 5 years ago and has been supporting Finance players with their FPGA network acceleration cards for the last four years. Their track record is already consistent and ReFLEX FPGA boards are considered as references. Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications and low-latency hardware, ReFLEX CES has become a leading partner for the Finance market and our technology is deployed at numerous financial institutions worldwide, including banks, hedge funds, and exchanges.

ReFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading edge FPGA-based ultra low latency programmable network platforms. ReFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable sub-microsecond latency market data processing and order execution and enable orders of magnitude superior performance for algorithmic trading, including options pricing and risk management, over conventional software-based and hybrid approaches.

For more information, visit http://www.reflexces.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161107006189/en/

Contacts:

ReFLEX CES

Sylvain NEVEU, +33 (0) 169 870 255

sneveu@reflexces.com