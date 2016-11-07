FASCO America, the North American distributor of BECK Fastener Group products, is proud to announce its new partnership with MEZGER Heftsysteme GmbH a Signode Industrial Group subsidiary. FASCO America will now be the master distributor of the extensive MEZGER line of modular stapling heads for machine mounting, automated fastening systems for industrial applications, as well as their hand held stapling tools for carton closing in the United States and Mexico.

There is a long history between these two German-based companies which dates back for decades. In fact, the BECK Fastener Group has supplied MEZGER with staples since 1955, demonstrating the excellent fit between BECK's collated fasteners and MEZGER's industrial manufacturing applications.

MEZGER, based in Nuremberg, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of stapling devices and stapling machines, including a full line of hand held tools and modular heads for industrial stapling machines. A technology driven company, they epitomize the German spirit of valuing precision and accuracy across all their products and processes. They are particularly respected for the significant amount of collaboration and up front work they do when approaching a project, allowing them to precisely craft the technology solution that will best meet the needs of their manufacturing clients.

Similarly, the BECK Fastener Group, based in Mauerkirchen, Austria, has been in business since 1904 and boasts a long history of unwavering dedication to producing only the highest quality industrial fasteners and tools. BECK also cares deeply about maintaining their long-standing commitment to saving their users both time and money, which is reflected not only in their new product introductions, but also spans the 112+ years they have been in the industry.

Brett McCutcheon, General Manager of FASCO America, could not be more pleased to begin this partnership. "It's a good fit synergistically. The MEZGER product line fits so well with BECK collated fasteners and FASCO tools for industrial and manufacturing applications. It's an excellent opportunity to combine MEZGER's technical strength and commitment to quality with BECK's technical and quality focus. We have a mutual dedication to helping customers complete quality fastening applications in less time. The US market will reap the benefits from the fine products created by German engineering."

