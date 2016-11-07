REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article taking a closer look at AXIM Biotechnologies' (OTCQB: AXIM) cannabinoid-based clinical trials program.

AXIM is advancing their patented controlled-release cannabinoid gum in studies covering a number of indications. The company's flagship CanChew Plus® contains 10mg of cannabidiol (CBD) procured from industrial hemp plants. Since the gum isn't psychoactive, it is available in all 50 states without any prescription. The CanChew Plus® Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) study will evaluate the concentration of CBD in the blood following the consumption of 10mg and 30mg CBD gum for thirty minutes. The data from this initial study will determine the appropriate dosing for patients in a subsequent Phase II clinical trial that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of CanChew Plus® gum in treating IBS symptoms and pave the way toward regulatory approvals.

The company is also advancing MedChew Rx™, a patented controlled-release gum containing both CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in studies for the treatment of spasticity and pain resulting from multiple sclerosis. Other indications being studied include Crohn's disease, Parkinson's disease, and inflammatory bowel disease. Here is a look at the company's pipeline.

AXIM Biotechnologies differentiates itself from many competing cannabinoid-focused biotech firms with its efficient capital allocation. While larger companies have spent millions on clinical trials, the company has managed to spend very little to begin clinical trials in the Netherlands with the help of its partners. The data from its European clinical trials could be used to approve the product in the United States and other developed markets around the world, and AXIM recently announced sufficient funding to advance those trials.

Click here to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/121-axim-initiates-new-studies-pulls-ahead-of-the-competition

About SECFilings.com

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://secfilings.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

SECFilings.com

Paul Archie

406-862-2242

parchie@secfilings.com



