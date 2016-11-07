SAO PAULO, BRAZIL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- With audience peak in Brazil "The Ten Commandments" also got an incredible result in Chile and Argentina. The latter is the best debut of a foreign plot in the country ever. Alongside the production, one of the highlights is the charming is the soundtrack created by The Latin Grammy winner musician and producer, Daniel Figueiredo.

Daniel Figueiredo also has the record for most musical themes in a single novel (The Ten Commandments). Source: Rank Brasil (http://www.rankbrasil.com.br/).

Daniel is considered one of the greatest musicians un the soundtrack business in Brazil winning twice the "Entertainment Profession" Award as best Music producer.

About Daniel Figueiredo:

Music producer and entrepreneur, Daniel Figueiredo has produced numerous works with big names in the music industry such as: Roman Miroshnichenko, Beth Carvalho, Aline Barros and others.

Daniel is the author and performer of the themes in the FIFA'S official presentation videos, for Brazil and all the host cities of the 2014 FIFA World CUP.

He also has done work in the American movie industry, in works such as "Transmigration" and "The Heartbreaker".

In 2008 Daniel founded the UP-RIGHTS, a company, pioneer in copyright administration which has, among its clients: Roupa Nova, Paulo Ricardo, Beth Carvalho, Latino, Dudu Nobre e Jorge Vercillo and among other.

Daniel is endorser of the brands: Blueberry (Canada), CME (China) and Wire Connection (Brazil) and PreSonus (USA).

