In this A.M.BestTV episode, Evelina Pietruschka, secretary general of the ASEAN Insurance Council, outlines discussions set for this month in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, as members of the Southeast Asia insurance community move closer to integrating markets. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=asean1116 to view the entire program.

The second annual ASEAN Insurance Council Summit will take place on Nov. 23, 2016. The main goal of the summit is to re-position the insurance sector so that it can become stronger and help develop the economy of the ASEAN countries.

Pietruschka said a goal of the summit is to achieve discussions between regulators and the private sector, which will include top executives and decision makers for the insurance sector in the ASEAN region. Pietruschka also pointed out that these discussions, "hope to address all the issues and changes in regulations concerning the growth of the insurance sector."

In order to achieve the maximum benefit from these discussions, Pietruschka said the summit will focus on, Marine, Aviation and Transportation (MAT) matters, the level of education in the insurance sector, addressing the infrastructure gap among the countries in the region, as well as financing and micro-insurance.

Pietruschka acknowledged that the challenge for the ASEAN region involves very low levels of insurance penetration, "but growth potential is very high."

