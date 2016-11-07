Copenhagen, 2016-11-07 20:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company announcement no. 66



DFDS A/S has in week 44 purchased 49,357 own shares for DKK 15.9m as part of the share buyback programme of DKK 350m launched on 18 August 2016 and expiring latest on 6 February 2017, ref. company announcement no. 50/2016 of 18 August 2016.



The accumulated share buyback of 510,981 shares for DKK 171.9m amounts to 49.1% of the programme.



Period, 2016 No. of shares Average purchase price Value, DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Accumulated week 43 461,624 338.0 156,014,898 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 31 October 8,695 326.6 2,839,591 01 November 12,827 325.0 4,168,529 02 November 10,356 318.8 3,301,007 03 November 8,052 320.5 2,580,382 04 November 9,427 317.9 2,996,947 Total week 44 49,357 321.9 15,886,456 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Accumulated week 44 510,981 336.4 171,901,353 ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the purchase, DFDS' holding of own shares is 2,638,610 equal to 4.4% of the Company's total no. of shares of 60,000,000. Excluding own shares, the no. of circulating shares is 57,361,390.



The share buyback programme is organised in compliance with the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (Safe Harbour regulation for share buybacks).



Information about all transactions are available in the attachment.



Contact:



Torben Carlsen, CFO +45 33 42 32 01



Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603364