

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures tumbled Monday as the FBI cleared presidential front-runner from criminal wrongdoing in her email scandal.



It is widely expected that establishment candidate Clinton will now defeat protectionist outsider Donald Trump in tomorrow's election, delighting markets worldwide.



With the status quo Democrat likely to win, gold has lost some of last week's safe-haven appeal.



December gold settled at $1,279.40 an ounce, down $25.10, or 1.9%, the biggest one-day loss in a month.



The Dow has climbed back above 18,000 and the S&P 500 will snap a 9-day losing streak.



Traders will now look ahead to a litany of Federal Reserve speakers for clues about whether interest rates are going up.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give opening remarks at a conference in Chicago at 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 7, 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX