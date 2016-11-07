Fleet Complete® Announces Banner Year With the Close of Their FY2016

TORONTO, November 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Fleet Complete® explosive growth results in a banner year

Fleet Complete®, an award-winning global IoT company, helping businesses connect with their fleet vehicles, mobile assets and mobile workers, closed off one of its best fiscal years with a YoY growth of nearly 50% and a current revenue run-rate of over $60 million. Fleet Complete has been recognized recently by Berg Insight as one of the top fleet management providers in North America.

"At Berg Insight, we have been following the IoT industry for over 13 years," says Johan Fagerberg, co-founder of Berg Insight, "Fleet Complete is one of the companies that we have monitored and it has been one of the fastest growing fleet telematics players in the past year." According to Berg Insight's new report, the total installed fleet management systems in the Americas will grow from more than 9 million in 2016 tomore than 16 million units by 2020.

Fleet Complete's continuous success comes from a solid business strategy that leverages strong mobile operator partnerships and premium customer service to provide leading-edge, complete end-to-end solutions to its clients. Fleet Complete has recently expanded into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through its acquisitions of ITmobile in the Netherlands and Securatrak in Australia.

"While our growth over the past year has been fantastic, we are expecting even greater growth opportunities in the coming months," said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "As such, we have put more focus on developing and expanding our top talent within the organization. It's with this winning team that we will continue to lead the industry and provide our clients with the best customer experience".

Fleet Complete's success this year has been marked by more than just revenue growth, as it hit a milestone of 175,000 subscribers, and named to the PROFIT 500 list and the Branham300 list for the 8thconsecutive year.

About Fleet Complete®

Based in Toronto, Fleet Complete® is a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. For more than sixteen years, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to over 8,000 companies worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the US, TELUS in Canada and Telstra in Australia. Fleet Complete is one of the fastest-growing companies globally in it's industry and has won numerous awards for innovation and growth since its inception in 2000 (as Complete Innovations Inc.).

