REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- AutoGrid Systems, the Energy Internet leader, today announced that Navigant Research has positioned AutoGrid as a Leader in its 2016 Demand Response Management System (DRMS) Leaderboard report.

AutoGrid was one of only two companies that Navigant Research placed in its highest ranked "DRMS Leaders" category, and the only pure play software provider to be named a Leader.

The complete report, including the Leaderboard graphic, is available at https://info.auto-grid.com/2016Q4-navigant-leaderboard-report.html.

The Navigant Research report states, "All vendors in this ranking are competitive; however, there is a significant differentiation between the Leaders and the Challengers."

All companies ranked in the report were evaluated against 10 criteria across strategy and execution. AutoGrid secured the highest score on strategy, and also secured the highest score in five out of the ten individual categories including vision, product portfolio and partners.

Navigant Research's DRMS Leaderboard report highlights AutoGrid's differentiated positioning by stating that AutoGrid "DROMS has a modular design, so it can be scaled for all types of customers -- from large IOUs to small municipal utilities, electric cooperatives, and retail electricity suppliers." The report also states "since DROMS is a cloud-based offering, it can also be implemented quickly and at low cost."

The report further states that AutoGrid DROMS "blurs the line between DRMS and DERMS [distributed energy resource management system], and it allows operators to manage DER alongside DR programs from the same dashboard, enabling the monetization of DER in wholesale markets...The company's SaaS focus can reduce costs and implementation times compared to on-premise DRMS solutions."

"Key market drivers in the DRMS market include simplified DR program management, the ability to use DR to reduce capital investment and energy procurement costs and integration with other utility IT systems -- three areas where AutoGrid scored highly," said Brett Feldman, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. "In addition, a comprehensive DRMS system with strong customer engagement capabilities and support for distributed energy resources beyond just demand response, capabilities which AutoGrid displayed in the Leaderboard, addresses some of the most important needs of DRMS customers as they seek to increase the value delivered by their DR programs, both today and in the future."

AutoGrid Flex: A Comprehensive, Dispatch-Grade Flexibility Management Solution

The Navigant Research report highlights several key market trends that are impacting energy companies as they face a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex industry landscape, and seek new ways to provide differentiated and value-added grid-edge services to their customers by harnessing flexible capacity.

These trends include the need to manage all customer-owned demand response (DR) and distributed energy resources (DERs) from a single unified dashboard, the need to provide a personalized and engaging customer experience to increase end-consumer acceptance of these services, and a worldwide shift to cloud-based IT deployments and Software as a Service (SaaS) business models that allow energy companies to become more agile and reduce system cost and implementation times compared to legacy on-premise solutions.

The AutoGrid Flex™ application suite, consisting of the AutoGrid DROMS™, AutoGrid DERMS™ and AutoGrid VPP™ applications, is a comprehensive flexibility management system that addresses these trends, and can be deployed on premise or in the cloud and in both regulated and deregulated energy markets. AutoGrid Flex:

Supports all DR and DER assets and programs including smart thermostats, battery storage, water heaters, HVAC systems, EV chargers and smart solar PV inverters across all customer segments, enabling energy service providers to serve their entire residential, commercial and industrial customer base from a single integrated, automated platform.

Provides a rich, engaging customer experience, with highly personalized programs and hassle-free enrollment and participation, increasing program participation and customer satisfaction.

Uses state-of-the-art big data architecture, advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver reliable, accurate and highly optimized dispatch.

Reduces deployment costs thanks to its modern architecture, easy configurability, flexible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture and rich library of connectors and APIs.





"AutoGrid's ranking as a Leader in Navigant Research's DRMS Leaderboard further validates our overall strategy -- to deliver energy companies the most comprehensive and versatile flexibility management system for cost-effectively launching and rapidly scaling new services for their customers," said Dr. Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid. "AutoGrid Flex provides energy service providers with a powerful new tool for launching new business models that use battery storage, EVs and other customer-owned assets to increase revenues, reduce their operating expenses, enhance reliability and improve customer satisfaction."

Click to Tweet: News: @AutoGridSystems positioned as a Leader by @NavigantRSRCH in its 2016 DRMS Leaderboard DemandResponse http://ctt.ec/9BaFw+

About AutoGrid Systems

AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter Energy Internet. The company's suite of Energy Internet applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver cheap, clean and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid applications are all built on the AutoGrid Energy Internet Platform (EIP), with patented Predictive Controls™ technology that leverages petabytes of smart meter, sensor and third-party data, along with powerful data science and high-performance computing algorithms, to monitor, predict, optimize and control the operations of millions of assets connected across global energy networks.

The world's leading energy companies, including E.ON, Bonneville Power Administration, Florida Power & Light, Southern California Edison, Eneco, Portland General Electric, CPS Energy, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, NextEra Energy, Xcel Energy and CLEAResult, are using AutoGrid's software to improve their operations, integrate renewables and drive deeper engagement with their customers. AutoGrid has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards including Greentech Media's Grid Edge Award 2016, Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer 2016, World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2015, Red Herring Top 100 North America 2015, Cleantech Global 100 for 2015 and 2014, and Industrial Innovation Company of the Year 2014 by the Cleantech Group.