

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Industries LLC has announced a recall of about 21,403 pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.



The recalled ready-to-eat chicken products are 35-oz./2 lbs 3 oz frozen plastic packages containing 'ON-COR CHICKEN PATTIES MICROWAVEABLE' with Best by Date 8/5/2017. The products were shipped to retail locations in Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.



The problem was discovered when the firm received notification of three consumer complaints mentioning firm blue plastic in their product. The company has not received any reports due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX