Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Secondary Battery Market Outlook to 2020 Market Analysis by Geography, Type, Competitive Landscape, Key Company Information Growth Trends and Forecasts" report to their offering.

Secondary batteries are the rechargeable batteries. They have the advantage of being more cost-efficient over the long term, although individual batteries are more expensive. Generally, secondary batteries have a lower capacity and initial voltage, a flat discharge curve, higher self discharge rates and varying recharge life ratings.

Global battery market is expanding. The growth is coming from both automotive and industrial sectors powered by usage in telecom, railways, power and other industrial applications. Although the OEMs prefer branded batteries, the unorganized players are predominant in the replacement market. Unorganized players price batteries at about 20-25 per cent lower than a branded battery. The unorganized battery makers cater primarily to the commercial vehicles segment, which is less quality sensitive but cost sensitive.

The market share of the unorganized battery manufacturers is expected to reduce with the growing awareness among users of inferior quality batteries, implementation of policies across the countries, various initiatives taken by organized battery manufacturers. Batteries are divided into two categories, primary and secondary. Primary batteries are used once, and then discarded. They have the advantage of convenience and cost less per battery, with the down side of costing more over the long term. Generally, primary batteries have a higher capacity and initial voltage than rechargeable batteries, and a sloping discharge curve. Most primary batteries do not presently require special disposal.

Companies Mentioned:

Ambri

Amperex Technologies Ltd.

Amprius

Aquion Energy

BYD Company Ltd.

Electrochem Automation Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

EnerVault

GP Batteries International Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Co. Ltd.

Lishen Tianjin

Loxus

Nippon Chemi-Con

Panasonic Corp.

PolyPlus

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Drivers, Constraints Opportunities

5. Secondary Battery Industry Value Chain Analysis

6. Porters Five Force Analysis

7. Global Secondary Battery Market Segmentation, by Geography

8. Secondary Battery Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Secondary Battery Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Key Company Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zqxmsb/global_secondary.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161107006384/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Battery Technology