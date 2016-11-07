CANCUN, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 --Cisco Live! -- C&W Business, part of C&W Communications (C&W), one of the largest full service communications and entertainment providers in the Caribbean and Latin America region, now owned by Liberty Global (LiLAC Group), is excited to announce the launch of Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS) on Demand, a managed Unified Collaboration Service, at Cisco Live!. Cisco Live is one of the main IT conferences in the Latin America region and is expected to draw more than 5,500 customers, experts and partners from different business segments and levels. Cisco Live! will be held from November 7-10 in Cancun, Mexico and C&W Business will be present at booth #506 showcasing live demos of its next-generation platform, HCS on Demand.

The launch of HCS on Demand, powered by Cisco, is a managed unified collaboration platform that will enable customers in 24 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America to leverage a full suite of IP-enabled collaboration tools. HCS on Demand will be hosted by C&W Business at their data centers and be delivered to customers over the Company's world-class, SIP-enabled fiber IP (terrestrial and submarine) and fault-tolerant network. This network encompasses over 42,000 kilometers (26,000 miles) of fiber across the Caribbean and Latin America and is the only MEF CE 2.0 certified network across the region, allowing C&W Business to deliver highly secure and reliable data, voice and video services efficiently to its customers.

"C&W Business HCS on Demand helps accelerate customers' day-to-day business processes, helping achieve better and faster business outcomes across the region. Customers won't have to worry about burdening their IT staff with the effort to deploy and operate their own PBX or UCC platform. Customers will only pay for what they need, with no upfront costs, making unified communications more affordable and the costs more predictable in a fixed monthly service charge per user," said Daniel Peiretti, SVP Product Development and Management, C&W Business. "Our HCS on Demand solution is secure, offers strong SLA's, and is supported by a business-class infrastructure with a certified team that uses a simplified deployment model. We will have customers up and running in no time, from anywhere, anytime and from any device," added Peiretti.

As a Cisco Master Managed Service Provider, C&W Business utilizes its highly secure and connected fabric of datacenters to deliver the most comprehensive, integrated solutions for clients. This crucial element enables clients to have a single point of contact, avoiding the challenge of managing multiple vendors. In addition, business applications and unified communication applications are hosted in the same datacenter significantly reducing latency and enhancing data security.

C&W Business HCS on Demand will offer customers:

Voice and video communications, mobility, messaging, presence, web and video conferencing, and contact center.

Access to cloud-based resources in a fast and easy way so customers can get up and running faster than with traditional models.

Predictable per-user monthly costs without having to incur upfront capital expenditure investments.

Ability to easily ramp up or down to address seasonal needs.

Deployment of different license types to individuals across work groups or departments as required.

Elimination of the costs and problems of equipment maintenance and software upgrades.

Customers most likely to benefit from this solution are those with a need for enhanced remote worker integration, mobility, cost reduction, reduced travel cost, simplified user experience, accelerated decision making, improved customer service and better work-life balance for its employees.

In addition, existing Cisco collaboration customers can migrate their "on premises" solution into this cloud and maintain their investment in licensing.

Cisco Live! is the premier IT conference in Latin America -- which gathers customers, experts and partners from different industries, segments, and countries. Cisco Live! is held annually in four cities worldwide: Las Vegas, Berlin, Melbourne and Cancun. Learn more at CiscoLiveLA

Visit C&W Business at Cisco Live!

C&W Business will be an exhibitor at booth #506 during Cisco Live!, at the Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort Cancun, Mexico. To learn about our technology-driven solutions that offer unique Cisco collaboration technologies using hosted and managed models. Meet our technology experts and join us for demo presentations on our solutions on November 9 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm and on November 10 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in the Cisco Powered booth.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enables us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our 29 million customers who subscribe to over 60 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across seven million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA) (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA) and (NASDAQ: LILAK) (OTC PINK: LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.