WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology stocks have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 3.7 percent. With the gain, the index is climbing further off the four-month closing low it set last Thursday.



Amgen (AMGN) is posting a notable gain after the FDA approved the company's supplemental Biologics License Application for the expanded use of Enbrel.



