TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, Adam Vaughan, on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced today an investment of up to $221,210, to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair (the Royal) to expand the reach of its international audience and gain more direct involvement from commodity groups and partners.

The Royal will enhance its outreach by establishing an international business centre, developing innovative communications tools, delivering promotional campaigns, webcasting all large livestock shows, marketing Canadian livestock genetics and creating a special international press tour.

Quick facts

-- The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair celebrated its 93th anniversary in 2015, and is the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world attracting more than 301,000 visitors annually. -- In 2015, the fair welcomed over 3500 international visitors from 54 countries -- International audiences will be able to watch the Large Livestock Show webcast beginning Friday, November 4 at 8am and conclude on Saturday, November 12 with the Supreme Dairy Champion show at about 3pm. -- This investment is being made under the Growing Forward 2, AgriMarketing Program, a five-year, up to $341 million initiative.

Quotes

"The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is a world renowned event that brings significant focus and awareness to the Canadian agriculture and agri-food industry. This investment will help the Royal showcase the best of Canadian agriculture and food to new international audiences.

- Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, Adam Vaughan

"The Royal's success in marketing our premier livestock shows to an international audience would not be possible without the support of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada," says Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "Last year, we welcomed visitors from more than 50 countries and we expect to exceed that in 2016. These visitors tell us they come here to do business with Canada's top breeders and livestock genetics companies. The AgriMarketing Program helps to ensure that these international buyers know that The Royal is the place to be."

- Royal Agricultural Winter Fair CEO, Charlie Johnstone

Additional links

- Growing Forward 2 (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

- AgriMarketing Program

- The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Contacts:

Guy Gallant

Director of Communications

Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

613-773-1059



Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972



