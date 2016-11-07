sprite-preloader
Montag, 07.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,31 Euro		+1,594
+2,97 %
WKN: 886105 ISIN: US5950171042 Ticker-Symbol: MCP 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,38
58,27
23:01
56,31
56,48
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC55,31+2,97 %