THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it will be settling up to $153,228.52 of debt arising from various services by issuing up to 1,178,680 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to a creditor of the Company.

About Alset Energy

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alset Energy Corp.,

Allan Barry Laboucan, CEO

