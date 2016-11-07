

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $111.08 million, or $0.49 per share. This was up from $89.05 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $3.17 billion. This was up from $2.62 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $111.08 Mln. vs. $89.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.0%



