

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $33 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $19 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $39 million. This was down from $40 million last year.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



