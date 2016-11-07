

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed earnings for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $107.29 million, or $1.34 per share. This was lower than $112.66 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $777.00 million. This was up from $765.09 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $107.29 Mln. vs. $112.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $777.00 Mln vs. $765.09 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX