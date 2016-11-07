MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $109.9 million or $39.08 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2016. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($143.4 million) or ($50.72) per share for the same period in 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $69.9 million or $24.85 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($105.3 million) or ($37.26) per share the prior year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months For the nine months ended ended 09/30/2016 09/30/2015 09/30/2016 09/30/2015 Net earnings (loss) attributable to owners of the parent $109.9 ($143.4) $69.9 ($105.3) Diluted Earnings (loss) per share $39.08 ($50.72) $24.85 ($37.26)

