

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pope Resources LP (POPE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.97 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $0.62 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $13.18 million. This was down from $15.21 million last year.



Pope Resources LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.97 Mln. vs. $0.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 217.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 246.2% -Revenue (Q3): $13.18 Mln vs. $15.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.3%



