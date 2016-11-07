

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $235 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $210 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $3.77 billion. This was up from $3.58 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $235 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $3.77 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX