sprite-preloader
Montag, 07.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,87 Euro		+1,479
+1,84 %
WKN: 886256 ISIN: CA0089161081 Ticker-Symbol: AGU 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIUM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,43
84,26
22:32
83,66
84,05
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIUM INC
AGRIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRIUM INC81,87+1,84 %
POTASH CORPORATION OF SASKATCHEWAN INC14,45+0,19 %