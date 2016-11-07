INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Disclosure of own shares transactions Acquisition of call options

Press Release Paris, November 7, 2016

Disclosure of own shares transactions

Acquisition of call options

Pursuant to its share buy-back program approved by the Shareholders General Meeting of 29 April 2016 (20th resolution), Ingenico Group has purchased 1,500,000 call options exercisable at any time until maturity (American call options) referring to 1,503,000 shares (1).

The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging Ingenico Group's obligation of delivery of own shares, in connection with the potential conversion of the "OCEANE" (bonds convertible or exchangeable for new or existing shares) maturing on 26 June 2022. The call options account for 51.6% of the 2,904,443 outstanding OCEANE and will enable to reduce by approximately 1.5 million shares (1) the potential dilution linked to the OCEANE.

Subject to market conditions, Ingenico Group could conclude further similar transactions.

Issuer: Ingenico Group Issuer ID Code: 969500C1KK5OLNWK1S69 Transaction Date: 28/10/2016 Underlying financial instrument ID Code: Code ISIN FR0000125346 Buy / Sell: Buy Option / Forward: American call options Number of options/shares: 1,500,000 options i.e. 1,503,000 shares Expiry of exercice: 23/06/2022 Market: Over The Counter Objective: Hedging of 2022 OCEANE

(1) Subject to further parity adjustments

About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

