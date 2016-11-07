

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to fall 1.5 percent on year after slipping 1.9 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 5.8 percent after tumbling 10.0 percent in the previous month.



The trade balance is expected to reflect a surplus of $52.25 billion, up from $41.99 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to show a score of 100.2, down from 100.9 in August. The coincident is pegged at 112.1, up from 112.0 a month earlier.



Australia will see October results for the indexes for business confidence and conditions from NAB; in September, their scores were +6 and +8, respectively.



