ServiceMax again positioned as a Leader in rapidly growing field service management industry for both completeness of vision and ability to execute

ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based field service management solutions, today announced that Gartner has again positioned the company as a Leader in its 2016 Magic Quadrant report for Field Service Management, which evaluated 15 different software vendors.

Gartner defines Leaders as those that "have a robust scheduling engine that is scalable to thousands of technicians, and they demonstrate a market-defining vision of how technology can help service professionals achieve business objectives. Leaders have the ability to execute against that vision through products, services and solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings."

ServiceMax is the industry's only complete cloud-based field service software that empowers companies of all sizes to manage work orders, contracts, scheduling and parts while also providing analytics solutions to measure service's impact across the business. All of this is delivered in the cloud to any mobile device and has a direct impact on revenues, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"For nearly a decade, we have been laser focused on building an industry-leading platform for field service management to help customers in their transition from product-centric to outcome-based businesses," said Dave Yarnold, CEO of ServiceMax. "Our comprehensive software, based on the insights gained from years of focus on this industry and the results achieved by some of the world's largest manufacturers, provides a unique set of powerful tools and services that help customers assess their maturity, calculate the expected business outcomes, deploy the functionality, leverage it optimally, and measure and benchmark the realized results. We are pleased with how many customers recognize our strategy as a winning formula and we believe the new Magic Quadrant is another proof of our leadership in this space."

Most recently, ServiceMax announced customer momentum with its industry-first Connected Field Service solution, which integrates Field Service Management with Internet of Things platforms to enable proactive service. The company also just rolled out its latest product update that includes a next generation mobile app as well as more functionality for long-job scheduling optimization.

According to Gartner, "The FSM market is growing rapidly in response to proven business results from projects and technology developments in mobility, SaaS and machine learning. Application leaders on product selection projects should use this assessment of qualifying vendors as part of their evaluation process. By 2020, two out of three large field service organizations will equip field technicians with a mobile application that drives profitability by creating revenue streams, efficiency and customer satisfaction."*

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management", Jim Robinson, William McNeill, Jason Wong, Michael Maoz, November 3rd, 2016

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax leads the massive global industry of field service management software -- an $18 billion market worldwide. The company continues to reimagine and create solutions for the 20 million people globally who install, maintain, and repair machines across dozens of industries as the leading provider of complete end-to-end mobile and cloud-based technology for the sector. ServiceMax goes to every length -- from joining technicians on service calls to publishing the industry's leading online publication -- to help customers discover untapped innovation, unleash new revenue streams, drive efficiency, and most importantly delight their end-customer. To learn more, please visit www.servicemax.com.

