

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Gmail has updated its Gmail app for iOS users.



Starting today, users will be able to Undo Send, just like they do it on the desktop. Search faster with instant results and spelling suggestions and swipe to archive or delete, to quickly clear items out of your inbox.



'It's the Gmail you know and love, with a fresh new look, sleeker transitions and some highly-requested features. It's a lot faster, too,' said Product Manager Matthew Izatt.



The company touts this as the 'biggest overhaul of the app in nearly four years.'



