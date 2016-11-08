

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced that Christopher Connor will retire from his position as Executive Chairman, effective on December 31, 2016. Connor will remain a member of Sherwin-Williams' Board until his retirement from the Board at the end of his current term at the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in April, 2017.



The Board has elected John Morikis to assume the additional role of Chairman effective January 1, 2017. Morikis has served as Sherwin-Williams' President and CEo since January 1, 2016.



