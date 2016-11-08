VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Entree Gold Inc. (TSX: ETG)(NYSE MKT: EGI)(FRANKFURT: EKA) ("Entree" or the "Company") wishes to comment on the high level of trading activity that occurred on November 4, 2016. Entree is aware, through public filings available on Edgar, that one of its in stitutional shareholders has been reducing its position in Entree over the last approximately 10-month period. Entree believes, but is unable to confirm due to privacy laws, that the high volume was as a result of the sale of the balance of this shareholder's position. Certain directors and officers of Entree acquired an aggregate 763,000 shares on the market on November 4 in an effort to assist with removal of this overhang.

Stephen Scott, President and CEO of Entree stated, "We are very pleased to see what we believe is the conclusion of selling from this particular shareholder. Public filings indicate that this shareholder also exited other equity positions related to the Oyu Tolgoi project, but over a much shorter timeframe. We are hopeful that with the overhang removed, Entree's share price will start to align itself more with the value of the Company's assets."

Entree is not aware of any other specific factors, other than information previously disclosed in its public filings, news releases or statements, which would result in the levels of trading activity and change in the share price recorded in recent days.

ABOUT ENTREE GOLD INC.

Entree Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company balancing opportunity and risk with key assets in Mongolia and Nevada. As a joint venture partner with a carried interest on a portion of the Oyu Tolgoi mining project in Mongolia, Entree has a unique opportunity to participate in one of the world's largest copper-gold projects managed by one of the premier mining companies - Rio Tinto. Oyu Tolgoi, with its series of deposits containing copper, gold and molybdenum, has been under exploration and development since the late 1990s. Additionally, Entree has also been advancing its Ann Mason project in one of the world's most favourable mining jurisdictions, Nevada. The Ann Mason project hosts the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum deposit as well as the Blue Hill copper deposit within the rejuvenated Yerington copper camp.

Sandstorm Gold, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources are major shareholders of Entree, holding approximately 15%, 11% and 9% of issued and outstanding shares, respectively.

