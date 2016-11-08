WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI") (TSX: FP) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has conditionally approved its application for the listing of its common shares, and that the previously announced voluntary delisting of its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and their listing on the TSX-V will be effective on November 22, 2016. FPI's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange until the close of business on November 21 and on November 22 at the opening of the market the Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. FPI's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "FP".

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations and the Carberry News Express weekly publication. The Winnipeg Free Press publishes six days a week for delivery to subscribers and single-copy sales, and publishes a single-copy edition on Sundays. Vividata, a third party research firm that measures newspaper readership across Canadian markets, estimates that weekly, 75% of all Winnipeg adults read the print or digital edition of the Winnipeg Free Press. The Brandon Sun publishes six days a week, serving the region with an average circulation of approximately 11,050 copies. Canstar Community News publishes weekly with an average circulation of approximately 200,000 copies. The businesses employ approximately 475 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach and Carberry, Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

