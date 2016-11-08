New website, "aviation-insider.com", set to showcase aviation security industry best practice

Portal launches as Smiths Detection unveils new dedicated checkpoint solutions team

Smiths Detection today announced the launch of Aviation Insider a new online hub for the aviation sector.

As both risks to airports and the technologies to counter them continue to evolve, the need to stay informed has never been greater: aviation-insider.com has been set up to showcase best practice in aviation security and facilitate discussion.

It will host informed, expert opinions and articles written by leading voices in the sector.

Cameron Mann, Global Market Director, Aviation at Smiths Detection, said: "The series of attacks on airports over the past two years is evidence of the fact that the world's 2,200 airports are facing unprecedented security threats."

"Taking an integrated approach to aviation security, from kerb to gate, has never been more important. This has been recognised by IATA and ACI with their Smart Security scheme, and is also at the core of Smiths Detection's approach to provide integrated airport security solutions.

"The benefits of a joined-up approach are considerable. Airport operators need to consider passenger experience, operational efficiency and security effectiveness when developing their security processes. They are interrelated and need to be considered together so that airports can streamline their operations and reap the benefits of improved efficiency and productivity."

Mr. Mann continued: "Aviation Insider is designed to be a critical hub for industry opinion; a place where best practice ideas can be shared and where discussion between practitioners can thrive for this evolving landscape. Passengers need to keep flying with minimal delays and maximum safety and we hope that this hub will contribute to making that happen."

The website's launch comes as Smiths Detection a world-leading designer and manufacturer of sensors that detect and identify explosives, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, nuclear and radioactive material, narcotics and contraband has set up a dedicated aviation solutions team to help airports improve their security, based on a fully integrated approach to security from kerb to gate. The team will develop integrated solutions for each airport adapted to their specific requirements.

To find out more visit: www.aviation-insider.com

Smiths Detection offers advanced security solutions in civil and military markets worldwide, developing and manufacturing government-regulated technology products that help detect and identify explosives, chemical and biological agents, radiological and nuclear threats, weapons, narcotics and contraband. It is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying integrated, advanced technologies to markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group employs around 23,000 people in more than 50 countries

