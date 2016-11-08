TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Pitchblack Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PIT.H) ("Pitchblack" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 600,000 stock options to acquire an equal number of common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 expiring five years from the date of grant. The options have been granted to Pitchblack directors, officers and consultants. The options vest immediately, subject to the statutory four-month hold period. The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pitchblack Resources Ltd.

Pitchblack has uranium, coal and gold assets in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company is currently reviewing the potential of these properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

