LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom spiked 1.7 percent on year in October, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday - thanks to tumbling supermarket prices.



That topped expectations for a gain of 0.6 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in September.



Online purchases jumped an annual 11.1 percent, while in-store purchases slipped 1.5 percent.



Overall retail sales were up 2.4 percent on year.



