

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,135-point plateau, and the market may add to its winnings on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism ahead of today's presidential election in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the insurance companies and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financial shares, telecoms and property stocks.



For the day, the index gained 8.02 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 3,133.33 after trading between 3,117.10 and 3,139.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.34 points to end at 2,066.81.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.23 percent, China Life added 0.55 percent, Ping An gained 0.17 percent, China Unicom dipped 0.19 percent, Vanke skidded 1.75 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.91 percent, China Shenhua surged 4.84 percent and Zijin Mining advanced 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, regaining ground after ending last Friday's trading at their lowest closing levels in about four months.



The Dow jumped 371.32 points or 2.1 percent to 18,259.60, while the NASDAQ soared 119.80 points or 2.4 percent to 5,166.17 and the S&P surged 46.34 points or 2.2 percent to 2,131.52.



The rebound followed news the FBI has again cleared Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of criminal charges related to her use of a private email server while Secretary of State.



The news that Clinton has been cleared for a second time is seen as boosting her chances of emerging victorious on Election Day, which could be a positive for stocks.



It also had an effect on crude oil prices, as futures stabilized on expectations that Clinton will win the election. Dec. WTI oil gained 82 cents or 1.9 percent to settle at $44.89/bbl.



